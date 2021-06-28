The Southern Brave have added Devon Conway and Quinton De Kock to their lineup for The Hundred.

After losing Australian combo David Warner and Marcus Stoinis, who backed out of the inaugural tournament due to coronavirus issues, the Hampshire-based brand was looking for new blood.

Conway has already been one of the standout performances of the English summer, making a double century on his Test debut at Lord’s and leading the World Test Championship final against India in the first innings. His early white-ball record for the Black Caps is as excellent, with averages of 75 and 59.12 in one-day and T20 internationals, respectively.

De Kock, on the other hand, is a proven all-format standout for the Proteas who would have been expected to be selected in the first round.

“I’m incredibly happy to be a part of Southern Brave,” Conway added. I’ve had a great time playing in the UK so far, and I’m excited to get involved with the team and participate in the first season of The Hundred.”

De Kock, who previously worked with head coach Mahela Jayawardene at Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, said: “The Ageas Bowl is a terrific stadium to play on, and I can’t wait to get started. I’m also looking forward to working with Mahela once more. Hopefully, we’ll be able to draw a large crowd to cheer us on, and we’ll be able to give them something to cheer about.”