The Solution To Manchester United’s Lingering Midfield Problem Has Been There All Along.

Manchester United has had a difficult few weeks due to a lack of consistency in their midfield, but their most recent match showed a possible option for the future.

The Red Devils began their comeback victory over Atalanta on Wednesday, October 20, from the bottom of a 2-0 hole that they had dug themselves after a dismal first-half performance.

In the second half, though, team captain Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, and Cristiano Ronaldo came through with a near-impossible 3-2 triumph.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to bring back his most trusted midfielder combination, Fred and Scott McTominay, to play a system he nicknamed the 4-2-4 before the game.

It’s a strange formation for a club with so many good midfielders because it puts all of the emphasis on two players, Fred and McTominay, to cover so much ground.

However, in the second half of the match, Solskjaer used a more balanced formation, which led to the comeback.

Bruno Fernandes, a midfield magician, was positioned right behind Ronaldo, Rashford, and Greenwood to provide support on both the offensive and defensive ends, in a 4-3-3 system.

Rashford or Greenwood would drop back to Fernandes’ area on occasion, displaying a more traditional 4-2-3-1 system prevalent in Spain in the 1990s and early 2000s.

With Ronaldo at center-forward and Rashford and Greenwood on the wings, Fernandes would have more choices for making plays and would be able to read the Atalanta offense better.

Fernandes’ modest modification proved to be the game’s deciding factor, as he finished the night with two assists.

Rashford scored in the 53rd minute after Fernandes intercepted a back pass in the midfield and fired a through ball with surgical perfection with the outside of his boot, allowing Rashford space to operate.

After crossing the ball that appeared to be intended for Edinson Cavani but ended up bouncing to captain Maguire for the equalizer, his second assist would be a bit more of a miracle.

Giving Fernandes more space to operate should be part of Solskjaer’s game plan moving forward, as it allows Manchester United to breathe more freely as a whole.

Giving Fernandes more space to operate should be part of Solskjaer's game plan moving forward, as it allows Manchester United to breathe more freely as a whole.

Manchester United supporters are now hoping that Solskjaer will try out this formation when the Red Devils visit Old Trafford on Sunday, October.