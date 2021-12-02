The Sixers are still dealing with Ben Simmons’ mind games, according to NBA news.

The Ben Simmons case has been relatively quiet in recent weeks, but it looks that a fresh development has emerged.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Australian cager was spotted practising on his jump shot at the Wells Fargo Center seconds before Philly was slated to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves last Saturday, November 27.

The sighting sparked speculation that the 25-year-old might be close to returning to action. Regrettably, it was the polar opposite.

According to Howard Eskin of Fox 29, Ben Simmons has changed his workout to a different location.

The former first-round pick is now training at the Fitler Club.

It’s unknown whether Simmons had any issues while working out at the Sixers’ facility.

Nothing has changed for the time being, and it appears like the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year is still waiting for a deal to be made.

Simmons continues to blame his inability to play on a mental health issue.

Although few people believe it, Sixers coach Doc Rivers has chosen to move on from the disaster.

Prefer than comment on the Simmons predicament, Sixers beat writer Justin Grasso stated that the one-time NBA coach reiterated that he would rather focus on his coaching job and let top management handle the situation.

“I don’t even bring it up in conversation. I coach the team and the guys I see on a daily basis “Rivers remarked. “I left everything else to Daryl Morey (team president) and Elton Brand (general manager).” With Simmons electing to train at a different facility, it will be fascinating to see if Philly follows suit and fines the three-time All-Star.