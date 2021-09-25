The ‘Situation’ of Jadon Sancho at Manchester United has been compared to a flop signing.

Jadon Sancho’s progress with Manchester United so far, according to one pundit, resembles that of one of the club’s previous failure signings.

Since his spectacular transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United in July, Sancho has appeared in seven games for the Red Devils. The England winger, though, has yet to have a meaningful influence on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Former Manchester City and England defender Danny Mills said Sancho’s “situation” is starting to seem “a little bit like” that of Donny van de Beek, the former Ajax star who joined Manchester United last year but is still failing to make an impact on the club.

Mills told Football Insider, “[Jadon] Sancho needs games, an opportunity to play without pressure.” “It reminds me a little of the Donny van de Beek incident. He’s dropped every time he plays and doesn’t have a great game. That’s a lot of strain.”

“You start to force things and do things you definitely shouldn’t do because you want to impress and stay in the first team,” he explained. “You try too hard, and you make the incorrect passes, as well as stupid decisions.”

Sancho’s difficulty of not being able to show himself on the pitch due to his restricted playing time was also acknowledged by Mills.

“[Sancho] needs faith from [Solskjaer] that he’ll play three or four games and earn a chance in the team,” the commentator said. “Then he’ll most likely calm down and perform well.”

“It’s difficult when you only have a half-hour to impress and you know you have to be fantastic from the first whistle,” he continued. “You’re trying to beat four people and score a hat-trick. That’s a difficult task.”

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, Sancho’s chance to excel at Manchester United was put on hold. Despite the fact that Ronaldo is currently in charge, Solskjaer stated that the club is aware of Sancho’s abilities and that the winger is part of the team’s ambitions.

“With Raphael Varane and Cristiano [Ronaldo] coming in, it takes a little bit of weight off a young man,” Solskjaer said of Sancho. “But Sancho is 21 years old, and he is learning the game, how we train, how we play, and the Premier League, but he has come in hungry to learn.”

