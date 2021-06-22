The Sir Busker team is planning a trip to Canada for the Woodbine Mile.

After finishing third in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, Sir Busker may target the Woodbine Mile.

The William Knight-trained five-year-old was a 22-1 longshot for the Group One event, but he ran well to finish third behind only Palace Pier (John and Thady Gosden) and Aidan O’Brien’s Lope Y Fernandez (Aidan O’Brien).

Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds, the five-year-owners, old’s were ecstatic with his performance, especially given the worth of the two horses who finished ahead of him.

“We were ecstatic with his performance; he was just brilliant,” said Sam Hoskins, the syndicate’s racing manager.

“He was David going up against Goliath. The two horses in front of us cost a million and a half each, so we were ecstatic to finish third with a horse that cost €25,000.

“It seemed like a winner for us; we’re quite enthusiastic for the future, and he did well in the race.”

Further Group One aspirations for the gelding are now on the horizon, with the Woodbine Mile and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes long-term goals for the bay, the latter of which he finished fourth last season.

“The Queen Elizabeth II will be a great long-term goal in October,” Hoskins added, “but we may go to Woodbine in September for the Mile.”

“More immediately, the Summer Mile at Ascot could be on the cards, and I did note this morning that he’s been bumped up 5lb in the handicap, which is 5lb well in the Bunbury Cup at the July meeting.

“Maybe that’s a little unlikely, and we’re probably a little unsure about the next step, but I think Canada and the Woodbine Mile would be extremely high on the radar in the long run.”

With a $1 million reward on the line, victory at the Canadian track would be extremely lucrative to Sir Busker’s owners, even if the son of Sir Prancelot has already earned considerably more than his purchase price from his five victories and nine placing efforts.

Hoskins says, “He’s simply such a star, he’s risen up the ranks, and everyone adores him.” (This is a brief piece.)