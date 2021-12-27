The seriousness of Everton forward’s injury has been disclosed, and he could miss the rest of the season.

Lee Johnson of Sunderland is concerned that Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead may miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring issue.

The forward had been in superb form for the Black Cats, scoring five goals in as many games heading into last week’s Carabao Cup meeting with Arsenal.

At the Emirates Stadium, the 23-year-old scored again, this time making the score 2-1 with a clever finish before League One Sunderland finally succumbed 5-1 to their Premier League hosts.

Broadhead was forced off the play a few minutes after scoring due to a hamstring injury, and the Everton midfielder looked dejected as he walked down the tunnel.

Johnson disclosed to the media ahead of his side’s trip to Doncaster on Monday that his loan star would be out for at least three months, but that he believes it might be longer.

“It’s a tough one for Nathan,” he remarked.

“I’d guess three months at the very least, but it may be the season.”

Broadhead missed the first half of the season due to injury, but he fought his way back into Sunderland’s plans with a succession of outstanding performances after his comeback.

Before incurring the injury that threatens to wreck his campaign at an early stage, he had scored eight goals in all competitions for his temporary side.