The sentence of France’s Orange boss has been suspended due to a tapie payout.

On Wednesday, an appeals court in France sentenced Stephane Richard, the CEO of France’s Orange telecoms company, to a one-year suspended sentence for involvement in the misappropriation of public funds in connection with a huge 2008 state payoff to businessman Bernard Tapie.

When then-finance minister and current European Central Bank leader Christine Lagarde sanctioned a 404-million-euro ($453-million) arbitration payout to Tapie to settle a long-running dispute over his interest in the Adidas sports apparel company, Richard was her chief of staff.

In a case that involved a number of high officials, including former President Nicolas Sarkozy, the judgement overturned a lower court’s not guilty verdict against Richard, 60, and three others.

Tapie, a colorful businessman and former minister who died last month, was acquitted of tax fraud.

Richard stated that he will challenge the decision, which included a fine of 50,000 euros ($56,000).

“The allegations of collusion in the misappropriation of public funds are unfounded and unsupported by evidence. I fully reject them and want to file an appeal “According to AFP, Richard said in a statement.

Richard’s destiny will be decided at a meeting of Orange’s board of directors set for later Wednesday. His term is set to conclude in the middle of 2022.

The board will “draw implications” from the verdict, according to the economy ministry. Orange is owned by the French government, which owns 23% of the company.

The size of the damages paid to Tapie shocked France, raising suspicions that the arbitration panel tasked with resolving his dispute with the government was prejudiced in his favor.

The panel determined that Tapie was a victim of fraud when he sold his ownership in the Adidas sportswear company to Credit Lyonnais, a state-run French bank that was deemed to have undervalued the brand.

Lagarde was chastised for declining to challenge the award’s magnitude, a decision for which she was eventually judged negligent by a court that hears ministerial misconduct charges.

The way Lagarde handled the issue fueled speculation that her old boss Sarkozy, whom Tapie had favored for president in 2007, had a soft spot for the billionaire, claims that Sarkozy angrily disputed.

Maurice Lantourne, Tapie’s former lawyer, received a three-year sentence on Wednesday, with one year in prison and the other two suspended.

Pierre Estoup, a former magistrate, was sentenced to three years in prison.

Jean-Francois Rocchi, the former chairman of a state-created corporation to deal with Credit Lyonnais creditors, was sentenced to two years in prison with a two-year suspension.