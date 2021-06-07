The Scottish Football Association is pushing ahead with proposals to allow fans to attend Euro 2020 matches at Hampden Park.

Glasgow is the only portion of Scotland still subject to Covid-19 restrictions, which means no fans were permitted into the national stadium to watch St Johnstone beat Hibernian in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Glasgow will remain at Level 3 for another week, according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who spoke on Friday.

In the postponed 2020 European Championships, Hampden Park will host four matches, the first of which will be Scotland’s opening group game against Czech Republic on June 14.

“The decision was made when Scotland was in a similar situation in terms of the epidemic, so nothing has changed in that regard,” Maxwell explained.

“So, unless we hear otherwise, we’re going full steam ahead, looking forward to 12,000 people cheering on the squad and leveraging the energy that generates to help football excite a nation.

“It was never a foregone conclusion. It was always qualified, as was every host city, and every host city is in the same boat. Depending on the virus, it may have an influence, but we certainly hope that isn’t the case.

“The Scottish Government is looking at the Euros as a way to resurrect the events business, and that has to begin somewhere. That is without a doubt the case.

“We are 100% dedicated to having supporters in the stadium for the games.

“Until we are advised differently, there will be fans at the stadium,” says the statement.

In the event that no fans are permitted into Hampden, Maxwell is convinced that games will not be canceled.

“I would imagine that would be quite difficult,” he remarked.

"I would imagine that would be quite difficult," he remarked.

"There is a lot of construction going on at the stadium, and obviously the closer the tournament gets, the less disturbance UEFA wants, so I would fully expect the games to be played there.