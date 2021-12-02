The San Diego Padres have agreed to a four-year contract with an infielder-turned-pitcher.

Some players were signed up ahead of the expected lockout during the MLB signing frenzy.

Nick Martinez is one of the players who was fortunate enough to land a contract.

The 31-year-old spent the previous four years with Nippon Professional Baseball’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, but his contract with the team recently expired.

Regardless, the former Texas Ranger was able to secure a new contract quickly and joined the San Diego Padres.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Florida native, who also competed for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, has agreed to a four-year, $20 million agreement with the Padres.

As a result, Martinez returns to the major leagues for the first time since 2017. He was chosen by the Rangers in 2014, but he chose to relocate to Japan in 2018.

Martinez began his career in Texas as an infielder, which is worth remembering.

The Rangers, on the other hand, converted him into a pitcher, and the effects were visible when he made his formal debut in 2014.

Martinez pitched for the Hawks in Japan this season and had a 1.62 ERA, 24.8 K%, and 6.6 BB% in 149 2/3 innings.

In addition, according to Sung Min Kim of The Athletic, his fastball velocity increased to 94 miles per hour.

Martinez pitched in 88 games for the Rangers, with a 4.77 ERA and 5.36 FIP, including 20 relief appearances.

Martinez will join a Padres rotation that includes Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Mike Clevinger, Chris Paddack, Dinelson Lamet, and Ryan Weathers, among others.

Despite the fact that it appears to have a lot of depth, one of those names could be dealt to free up salary space.

So far, only Adam Frazier has been moved out, and he is currently with the Seattle Mariners, clearing nearly $7 million from the Padres’ wage budget.