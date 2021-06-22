The Round of 16 fixtures have sealed England’s path to the Euro 2020 final.

With Raheem Sterling’s first-half header, England tops Group D, setting up a mouth-watering showdown with either Germany, Portugal, Hungary, or France.

Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish, and Bukayo Saka were among the four substitutions, with Grealish providing the opening goal for Sterling with a chip into the far post.

England fans’ hopes were dashed by Friday’s goalless draw, but their excitement was revived as they won Group D for the third time in the European Championships.

The Manchester City winger scored the sole goal in the opening group play against Croatia, as he did in the last meeting.

On his 60th appearance for the Three Lions, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson came close to scoring his first England goal, but it was ruled out for offside after the touch of Jude Bellingham.

As the group leader, England now has the option of fielding one of the four members of the Group of Death. They will currently face Germany, but if Germany wins and France and Portugal draw, they will face Didier Deschamps’ team, the reigning world champions.

Croatia qualified for the knockout stage thanks to Luka Modric’s magnificent shot and Ivan Perisic’s glancing header, leapfrogging the Czech Republic into second place and making them one of the top third-placed teams.

In Group A, Italy cruised to the knockout stages, winning all three of their games, while Wales came in second.

Denmark completed a remarkable comeback with a 4-1 win over Russia in their final group encounter, edging off Finland.

Belgium and Holland finished first and second in their respective groups, but will now await their fate in the tournament’s next stage.

26th of June:

27th of June:

28th of June:

29th of June:

If England defeats Portugal, Germany, France, or Hungary in the Round of 16, they will meet the winner of Group E and the best third-placed nation from Groups A, B, C, or D in the final.

A win would see them move into the semi-final to play either the winners of Quarter-Final three which is Holland and third best-placed from Group D, E or F or Denmark and Wales who play in the Round of 16.

And England will play if they win their semi-final. The summary comes to a close.