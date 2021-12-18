The role of LeBron James in the upcoming FSG chapter is clear, and it has the potential to profit Liverpool millions.

LeBron James’ relationship with Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group began around the same time the US ownership group was acquiring the club from Tom Hicks and George Gillett’s unsuccessful stewardship.

NBA legend James had been looking for a new agency to work with on his endorsement work, and thanks to a long-standing relationship between his business manager Paul Wachter and Liverpool chairman and FSG’s second in command, Tom Werner, a deal was struck for FSG’s Fenway Sports Management business to look after James’ interests.

The following year, James purchased a 2% stake in Liverpool for around £4.9 million, a stake that grew to over £40 million, which was later converted into 1% of the overall FSG empire, valued at around £7 billion, earlier this year when RedBird Capital’s investment for 11% of the FSG business arrived on the scene.

James’ celebrity is undeniable. He is a household name around the world, and his popularity extends beyond sports. He’s also a clever entrepreneur, working with his business partner and long-time friend Maverick Carter to build SpringHill Entertainment, which is now worth over £650 million and has received funding from FSG, Liverpool kit supplier and James’ long-time sporting partner Nike, as well as RedBird.

The American media are particularly interested in the players’ attire as they walk to the locker rooms before NBA games, and James has previously worn Liverpool shirts, as well as the latest Reds training gear when he opened the innovation center in his name at Nike’s Oregon headquarters earlier this year.

It’s a strategy with a purpose. On top of the promised £30 million each year, Liverpool and Nike have a partnership in which the Reds earn 20% royalties on Liverpool/Nike products. That means that bringing the merchandise to various groups who may not have previously been interested in Liverpool or English football in general might have a significant impact when it comes to. “The summary has come to an end.”