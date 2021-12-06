The role of Divock Origi at Liverpool “speaks volumes” about the cult idol.

Following Divock Origi’s late winner against Wolves, Garth Crooks praised the Liverpool forward, calling him “as good a finisher as I’ve seen.”

With just over 20 minutes remaining at Molineux, Origi was introduced as Liverpool looked to capitalize on Chelsea’s earlier slip-up in the title race.

In the 94th minute, after latching on to a cutback from Mohamed Salah, the Belgian attacker hammered the ball past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa, causing chaos on the Liverpool bench.

Origi has been excellent as a replacement on several occasions this season, and Crooks was effusive in his praise for the 26-year-old, who was selected in his Team of the Week.

“A player cannot survive on goals alone,” he told BBC Sport. “Not if you want to play regularly for Liverpool.”

“Divock Origi is one of the best finishers I’ve ever seen. When he came on against Spurs in the Champions League final and scored one of the best goals I’ve ever seen in such circumstances, I couldn’t believe it.

“Being able to stay at a club when you have that finishing ability says a lot about the management and your teammates.”

“Origi never complains about sitting on the bench, but when he is called upon by his team, he always appears to be the most dangerous man on the pitch.”

“The reaction from his teammates, who came from all over the place to congratulate him after the win over Wolves, shows how popular he is in the dressing room.”

In his post-match comments, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reiterated Crooks’ assessment, hailing Origi as a “legend” and even admitting: “I hope one day he finds a manager who plays him more than I do.”

The German coach’s excellent forward options have limited the Belgium international’s game time in previous years, with the Wolves match being his third league appearance of the season.

Origi, on the other hand, has scored four goals and provided two assists in barely over 300 minutes of play across all competitions this season.