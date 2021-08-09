The Rockies fan accused of yelling a racial slur claims he was attempting to attract the attention of the team’s mascot.

According to the Associated Press, a Colorado Rockies fan accused of repeatedly hurling a racist slur at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson claimed he was actually trying to grab the attention of the team’s mascot “Dinger,” a purple and polka-dotted dinosaur.

After the team issued a statement condemning the use of racial slurs towards Brinson while he was up in the ninth inning of the game on Sunday, fans sat close contacted the club to defend the supporter.

The club approached the supporter, who said there had been a mistake and that he had been trying to draw Dinger’s attention, who was two sections away.

The Rockies have no plans to change the mascot’s moniker, and the fan’s identity remains unknown.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Both teams’ broadcasts picked up the man’s yells, albeit the Florida broadcast was clearer than the Colorado broadcast because Rockies commentator Drew Goodman was talking at the moment.

The yells elicited no response from anyone on the field, including Brinson.

Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the video after the game.

In a text message to the Associated Press, Lewis stated that neither he nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout heard what was screamed. “We brought the issue to the Rockies’ notice. I’ll have to defer to them on how the situation is handled.” The Rockies issued a statement Sunday night condemning the alleged misconduct.

The Colorado Rockies were outraged by a fan’s racial insult hurled at Marlins’ Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today’s game, according to the team. “The Rockies are still investigating this event, despite the fact that the individual was not identified before the game ended.

“The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan who uses derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field.” In the late innings, fans began to crowd into the lower deck of the stadium, preparing for a postgame concert as part of a Faith Day celebration.

After the concert, team officials were unable to debrief ushers in the area where the fan yelled. This is a condensed version of the information.