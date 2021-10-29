The Rockets, Pelicans, Thunder, and Spurs have the worst records in the West in the NBA standings for 2021.

For a few NBA clubs, it’s getting late very early. The Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs are tied for last place in the Western Conference ten days into the 2021-2022 season.

After five games, all of the aforementioned teams have a 1-4 record. Only the winless Detroit Pistons have had a worse start to the season in the Eastern Conference.

Their troubles aren’t exactly unexpected. Last season, all four teams were eliminated from the playoffs. Houston and Oklahoma City had the worst records in the conference last season and were expected to remain in the bottom two this season. Spurs fans had low expectations after losing in the 2021 play-in tournament.

New Orleans was once considered a playoff contender, but Zion Williamson’s foot injury has changed everything. When the former No. 1 overall draft pick returns to the court is uncertain. Williamson made the All-Star team in his second NBA season, averaging 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 61.1 percent from the floor.

The Pelicans’ offense is the weakest in the Western Conference.

The Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers are all tied for first place in the Western Conference standings. In the regular season, all three clubs are considered virtual locks to turn things around and win a top-eight seed.

With four wins apiece, the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors lead the Western Conference.

The Thunder overcame a 26-point hole to win their first game of the season against the Lakers. Over its first four games, Oklahoma City had been outscored by 74 points.

The only win for Houston came against Oklahoma City. The Rockets have lost all four games by double digits.

Because they haven’t beaten a team from their own conference, the Spurs are theoretically in last place.