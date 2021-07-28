The ROC Olympic star wants a journalist who asked about Russia’s doping scandal to be removed.

After being asked if the Russian athletes’ reputations had been harmed by the country’s doping crisis, Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev requested that a journalist be prevented from interviewing players at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The incident occurred during a news conference following Medvedev’s three-set triumph over Fabio Fognini of Italy on Wednesday, when the Russian athlete took issue with the final question addressed in English.

According to The Guardian, a reporter who didn’t speak English as a first language asked Medvedev if he thought Russian sportsmen in Tokyo were being regarded as “bearing a stigma of cheaters.”

“Is the Russian Olympic team carrying a cheating stigma in these Games as a result of the controversy, and how do you feel about it?” the reporter inquired.

Medvedev appeared to misunderstand the question at first, but after recognizing what he had been asked, he told the journalist he “should be embarrassed.”

The Russian retorted, “That’s the first time in my life I’m not going to answer a question, dude.”

“You should also feel ashamed of yourself.”

Medvedev became enraged at the question and asked the press officer sitting next to him to remove the reporter.

“I believe you should exclude him from either the Olympics or the tennis event. I don’t want to see him in any of my interviews again. “Thank you,” he expressed his gratitude.

Medvedev, the 2019 U.S. Open finalist and the 2021 Australian Open finalist, immediately walked away, making the journalist’s attempt to explain his query fruitless.

He repeated, “That’s the first time in my life.” “As a result, you should feel humiliated.”

Medvedev, like every other Russian Olympian in Tokyo, is participating under the Russian Olympic Committee’s banner.

Athletes from Russia are unable to represent their country, which has been barred from participating in major sporting events since 2019.

In November 2015, Russia was ruled non-compliant with international anti-doping regulations, before a special inquiry revealed a full-scale state-sponsored doping program that spanned “the vast majority” of summer and winter Olympic sports the following year.

A four-year ban was imposed on the country in 2019, however it was later shortened on appeal and will expire on December 16, 2022.

Athletes from Russia who can show they were not involved in the state-sponsored doping scandal and have remained clean have been rewarded.