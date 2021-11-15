The rise of FSG is the first sign of a new Liverpool era, but Michael Edwards remains a mystery.

Julian Ward’s elevation in December was the first genuine indication of how life at Liverpool will be after Michael Edwards.

The formal promotion for the highly rated Ward, which was announced on Christmas Eve last year, was a significant look into what the future held at Anfield.

Ward’s new title as assistant to the fabled ‘transfer guru’ was a huge indicator of how impressive he had been during his time as loan and pathways manager, especially with Edwards in place as the Reds’ lone sports director to date.

It’s unknown if the team’s owners, the Fenway Sports Group, were aware of Edwards’ wish to move on.