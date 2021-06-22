The RFL is expecting a throng of up to 45,000 people for the Challenge Cup final.

The Betfred Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium is expected to draw a crowd of up to 45,000 people, according to the Rugby Football League.

The match between St Helens and Castleford on Saturday, July 17 will be free from the existing Covid-19 limitations because it is one of the pilots for the Government’s Events Research Programme.

The 2020 final between Leeds and Salford will be held behind closed doors, with only 4,000 supporters in attendance at this year’s semi-finals, although the national stadium is expected to be half-full.

This means that between 40,00 and 45,000 people will be able to attend this year’s main event, as well as the 1895 Cup final between Featherstone and York, which will take place before it.

“We are still working through the full details and have more work to do with the Events Research Programme, Wembley Stadium, and Brent Council in the next 24 hours,” said Mark Foster, the RFL’s chief commercial officer. “The indications are that we will be working to a 50 percent capacity, which is around 40-45,000,” he added.

“This is fantastic news for rugby league as a whole, and especially for the tens of thousands of fans of Castleford Tigers, St Helens, Featherstone Rovers, and York City Knights who will now be able to attend the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final – one of the country’s traditional sporting highlights.

“We’d like to thank everyone at DCMS, Public Health England, Wembley Stadium, and Brent Council for their assistance in getting us to this point.

“We fully assume that all attendees on the day will be required to have some sort of Covid Certification.

“This will consist of either having received both doses of the vaccination at least 14 days prior to the event or proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test within 48 hours of the occurrence, which can be conducted at home or at a recognized center free of charge.”

We anticipate that all attendees will be needed to have some type of Covid Certification. This will be either having or not having. (This is a brief piece.)