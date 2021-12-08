The revelation of Boris Johnson’s Plan B might have a significant impact on the Everton and Liverpool games.

The government’s latest efforts to combat coronavirus could have an impact on Everton and Liverpool fans.

Due to growing worry about the Omicron form of covid-19, Boris Johnson is said to be considering implementing ‘Plan B’ as soon as this week.

According to some sources, a press conference could happen within the next 24 hours.

Face masks are currently required to be worn in stores and on public transportation, and the government is thought to be considering reintroducing restrictions to assist prevent an increase in cases this winter.

The new laws, which might be implemented in England, would apply to football stadiums with a capacity of 10,000 or more people in close proximity to one another.

Spectators of Everton and Liverpool, as well as fans of any large sporting events, would be required to provide proof of covid vaccination certification in order to attend their team’s games.

“Vaccine passports” would mean the Premier League would be notified it is mandatory for all 20 clubs to ask every fan attending a match to present their vaccine certificates, according to the Daily Mail.

“In fact, unless the threat of Omicron is deemed to have reduced, the new regulations will affect every Football League club, Premiership Rugby, horse racing meets, and every major sporting event in the foreseeable future this winter.”

After being unable to attend games since March 2020, fans returned to stadiums towards the end of the 2020/21 season, with full capacity allowed from August onwards.

All Premier League clubs are mandated to conduct spot checks, requesting supporters above the age of 18 to present covid certification, however the ability to refuse access on these grounds has been left to the discretion of the clubs.

Vaccine certification would be necessary to attend nightclubs, indoor events of 500 or more people, and major outdoor events, according to the government’s ‘COVID-19 Response: Autumn and Winter Plan 2021.’

Vaccine passports would be used for “outdoor, crowded situations with 4,000 or more guests when those attendees are likely to be in close proximity to people from other families,” according to the government’s website.

“As well as any event with a capacity of 10,000 or more people, such as huge sporting events or music concerts.”

