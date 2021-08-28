The return of Ronaldo puts Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the clock.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic return to Manchester United on Friday sealed a transfer window that has quickly forgotten about last season’s disappointment on the field and uprising off it.

Supporters invaded the Old Trafford pitch just four months ago in protest at the club’s owners’ role in the failed European Super League proposal and a perceived lack of investment in the club, forcing a Premier League match against Liverpool to be postponed.

In return, the Glazer family has approved a transfer budget of nearly?150 million ($206 million), with Ronaldo joining Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, both of whom he played with at Real Madrid.

This investment has increased the expectation on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to win the Premier League for the first time since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

In his two-and-a-half years in charge, Solskjaer has yet to win a trophy, with his mishandling in losing the Europa League final on penalties to Villarreal in United’s final game of last season still vivid in the mind.

In Gdansk, the Norwegian did not make a single substitute until over 100 minutes had passed, as United failed to make use of their considerably superior resources.

Solskjaer will not be able to claim a lack of depth as an excuse if he does not end United’s trophy drought this season.

Ronaldo is still one of the most prolific goal scorers in the game, despite his age. Last season, he scored 36 goals for Juventus and earned the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 after scoring five goals in four games.

“He is a legend of this club, and if you ask me, he is the best player of all time,” Solskjaer said of his old teammate.

He and Sancho, who joined United from Borussia Dortmund for a reported?73 million in June, are part of a potent forward line that includes Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood.

They have a team behind them. In a 5-1 demolition of Leeds on the opening day of the Premier League season, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba already impressed.

However, a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday exposed some of Solskjaer’s previous flaws, which Ronaldo’s arrival may help to correct.

The United manager has a strong track record versus more powerful opponents. In eight games with Liverpool, he has beaten Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City four times and has only lost twice. In the Champions League, he has defeated Paris Saint-Germain twice.

