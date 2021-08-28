The return of Romelu Lukaku conceals Liverpool’s true threat to Chelsea.

Despite the fact that we are only two games into the current Premier League season, this weekend’s match between Liverpool and Chelsea seems important for both sides’ title hopes.

Nothing will be decided at the end of the game, and regardless of the outcome, both teams will remain title contenders. However, a win for one over the other would provide them with a significant psychological lift, which might be crucial as the campaign proceeds.

There has been no contact between the two teams thus far this season. They’ve both opened the season with two victories in a row, two clean sheets, and five goals.

Chelsea overcame Crystal Palace and Arsenal in their first two games, with Romelu Lukaku scoring just 15 minutes after joining the club for £97 million from Inter Milan.

Liverpool, of course, faced league newcomers Norwich City and Burnley in their first two games. In both games, they looked crisp, particularly in their return to Anfield against the Clarets.

Lukaku, on the other hand, has drawn a lot of attention ahead of the encounter, with the Belgian forward considered to be the difference in Chelsea’s title campaign and expected to harm Liverpool at Anfield.

But, so far this season, Liverpool has been the more impressive of the two sides in attack, while Chelsea’s strengths appear to be elsewhere.

The return of Virgil van Dijk in defence appears to have boosted Jurgen Klopp’s side, while key attackers such as Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane appear to have been revived by a long summer holiday.

The fact that Liverpool has attempted more Premier League shots (46) than any other team and has the joint-second highest xG (4.3) alongside Manchester City exemplifies this concept.

Chelsea, on the other hand, has allowed the fewest shots on goal (10) and has the lowest combined xG against (0.6).

Thomas Tuchel’s team put up a strong defensive performance, but is it a one-off?

The truth isn’t truly the truth. Tuchel’s Chelsea have been known for their strong defensive performances since his January arrival at Stamford Bridge.

