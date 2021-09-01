The Return Of Cristiano Ronaldo Highlights A Busy Final Day Of Premier League Transfer Deals

Manchester United confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the club on Tuesday, as Premier League clubs sought to strengthen before the transfer market closed.

United said on Friday that they had reached an agreement with Juventus to bring the five-time Ballon d’Or winner back to Old Trafford for a sum of up to 23 million euros ($27 million,?20 million).

During his first time at United, the Portugal captain scored 118 goals in 292 appearances, winning the Ballon d’Or and the Champions League, as well as three Premier League crowns, one FA Cup, and two League Cups.

Ronaldo wrote on Instagram, “This is definitely 100 percent the stuff that dreams are made of.”

“Everyone who knows me is aware of my unwavering devotion to Manchester United. The years I spent in this club were incredible, and the road we forged together is immortalized in gold letters in the annals of this magnificent and amazing institution.”

Ronaldo’s return has already had an impact, with Leeds signing United winger Daniel James for a reported?25 million.

The Wales attacker has started two of United’s three Premier League games so far this season, but was anticipated to face competition for playing time once Ronaldo arrived and Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani were fully fit.

James was set to join Leeds from Swansea in January 2019, but a deadline-day agreement fell through.

“Everything happened in the last day or two,” James explained. “I figured it out, and this is where I wanted to be going forward.”

Chelsea has signed Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on a season-long loan with a purchase option to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s already strong team.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said, “He is a proven winner, a player with great experience, and we know he will be very well-suited to the difficulties that await us on all fronts in the next year.”

Liverpool did not add to their single signing of the window, centre-back Ibrahima Konate, but captain Jordan Henderson has signed a long-term contract that will keep him at the club until 2025.

Top-of-the-table With a?25 million signing for right-back Emerson Royal, Tottenham contributed to Barcelona’s financial troubles.

Serge Aurier’s contract has been terminated, allowing the Ivorian to go on a free transfer.

On the other hand, Arsenal, who are now in last place in the table, spent their summer funds. Brief News from Washington Newsday.