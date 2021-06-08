The Republic of Ireland has suffered an injury to Seamus Coleman.

Seamus Coleman, the Republic of Ireland captain, has been ruled out of Tuesday’s friendly against Hungary owing to a hamstring injury.

The Everton defender was injured when he came at the training camp, but he hoped to be fine for the match in Budapest.

According to a statement from the Football Association of Ireland, the 32-year-old will return home as a precaution after further assessment.

Ireland won their first game under manager Stephen Kenny — at the 12th attempt – in Andorra on Thursday, coming from behind to win 4-1.

Coleman, who took over as captain in September 2016 after Robbie Keane retired from international football, did not play in the encounter.

The rest of Kenny’s team will fly to Budapest from their training base in Girona, Spain, later on Sunday.

Ireland’s next scheduled game before their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign restarts away to Portugal on September 1 is a midweek friendly after failing to qualify for Euro 2020.