The reopening of the passport office gives hope to Afghans who are in danger.

The reopening of Kabul’s passport office on Wednesday provided some Afghans who feel endangered by Taliban control renewed hope that they may be able to flee the country soon.

Hundreds of people flocked to the department to apply for travel passports, putting the new Afghan government’s resolve to allowing eligible citizens to leave to the test.

“I’m attempting to flee,” said Mohammad Hanif, who claimed to have worked as an interpreter for US special forces in the country’s south from 2009 to 2013.

Hanif, like many Afghans who served for US and coalition forces during the 2001 invasion, fears retaliation from the Taliban if he is discovered, and is desperate to go.

“Right now, I’m stressed,” Hanif explained in English. “I also live in Helmand Province, which is quite dangerous.” The 32-year-old was among thousands who flocked to Kabul’s passport office when it reopened for the first time since the Taliban took power in mid-August.

The Taliban had stated a day before that all workforce, including female employees, had been urged to return to their positions as the country’s crumbling infrastructure was re-started by the new government.

Hanif claimed he first applied for his passport four months ago, but that he only finished the process on Wednesday and will receive the document in a few days.

He holds a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) for the United States and plans to go there with his wife and two children, according to the former translator.

He said he attempted to flee Afghanistan during the tumultuous US-led evacuation operation in August but was unable to enter Kabul airport.

“Everyone tried to go to the airport when the Taliban took over the country, especially the capital,” he told AFP outside the passport office, clutching his documentation.

“I received an email and a phone call from my mentor telling me to get my ass to the airport, which I did.”

“There were a lot of people there, and there were a lot of crowds.” I didn’t think I’d be able to make it.” Hanif has now told AFP that he is being pursued by the Taliban in Helmand province, accusing him of stealing weapons and a vehicle from the government.

“I got a call yesterday… and they’re attempting to catch me,” he explained.

"I got a call yesterday… and they're attempting to catch me," he explained.

"They're calling me personally to return the items." I informed them that I had not taken anything with me. I'm not a government employee. "I used to work as an interpreter."