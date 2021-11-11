The remarkable 222-place transformation exemplifies Steven Gerrard’s success.

Steven Gerrard’s tenure as Rangers manager has been a resounding success.

In the two seasons before to Gerrard’s appointment, the Gers finished third in the Scottish Premiership, 30 points behind champions Celtic in 2016/17 and 12 points behind Celtic the following year.

In his first full season at Ibrox, Gerrard helped narrow the gap to nine points, and he continued to impress in his third season.

Rangers was undefeated throughout the league season and ended 25 points ahead of Celtic in the 2020/21 season, ending the club’s ten-year drought for a top-flight title.

A thorough examination of UEFA’s club coefficient rankings only confirms the 41-year-outstanding old’s performance.

Prior to Gerrard’s appointment, Rangers were rated 265th in the club coefficients, which are based on results garnered in the five previous seasons of European club tournaments, and have subsequently risen rapidly.

Anorthosis Famagusta, FK Mladost Luani, Gefle IF, St Johnstone, and TNS were among the clubs ahead of the Gers in the standings at the time.

Rangers have risen to 43rd in the club coefficients, ahead of clubs such as Besiktas, Celtic, Borussia Monchengladbach, Lille, Marseille, and PSV.

In each of the last two seasons, Gerrard has led the team to the Europa League Round of 16, allowing his old club to climb over 200 places in the coefficient standings.