The ‘regular youngster’ who has become England’s Euro 2020 poster boy is Jack Grealish.

Jack Grealish is baffled as to how he has become England’s poster boy, but he is even more keen to assist Gareth Southgate’s team achieve history.

The 25-year-old Aston Villa playmaker has only 10 senior caps and 115 minutes of major tournament football under his belt, but he has already established himself as a fan favorite.

Before his arrival as a second-half replacement against Germany in Tuesday’s epic Euro 2020 last-16 clash, the chants of “Super Jack” rang around Wembley.

Grealish went on to have a part in both goals as England won a stunning 2-0 victory and advanced to the quarter-finals against Ukraine on Saturday.

With a grin, he remarked, “It’s unbelievable.” “When they call your name, it’s undoubtedly one of the nicest feelings in the world. It’s strange.

“It’s lovely when Villa fans do it, but you kind of expect it since you’re one of them,” says the Villa fan. When it comes to England fans, however, things are different.

“However, it’s an incredible sensation. I try to play with a grin on my face since I’m doing something I enjoy.

“But, on the other hand, I suppose if I wasn’t a player and was just hanging out with my friends and things, I’d simply do what they’re doing. I’d be all over the place, watching England and hanging out in pubs. I’d absolutely adore it.

If I wasn’t a footballer and was just hanging out with my friends… I’d be all over the place, watching England and hanging out in pubs. I’m simply a regular child at the end of the day.

“I believe I would be at Boxpark” (venues in London screening the matches). I’ve seen a few videos of that and it appears to be unreal, so I believe that’s what I’d do, since at the end of the day, I’m just a regular child.

“As I’ve gotten older, that’s definitely one of the most difficult things I’ve had to cope with.

“I talk to my family about it all the time and everything because I look at what my friends are doing when I go out and do stuff. (This is a brief piece.)