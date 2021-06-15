The redevelopment of Anfield Road Stand has been approved by Liverpool City Council.

The approval of planning clearance for the rebuilding of the Anfield Road Stand has been hailed as a “great milestone” by Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes.

Despite concerns raised by neighbors and environmental groups about the effects on nearby Stanley Park, city planners voted 6-2 in favor of the development, which will add around 7,000 seats and increase ground capacity to over 61,000.

The work will entail rerouting Anfield Road around the new expansion, skirting the park’s border, and then building behind the current stand with the goal of connecting the old and new structures during the off-season, reducing the impact on Anfield’s overall capacity.

“This is a tremendous milestone in our road towards getting more supporters into Anfield,” Hughes said of the project, which is due to be finished in the summer of 2023.

“From the start, we’ve been clear that this extension would be contingent on our ability to navigate the difficult planning landscape, secure the cooperation of local residents and the community, and assure the project’s financial viability.

“We are seeking clarity in order to advance with this project in what has been a very unpredictable year, and there are still certain steps we need to do to get there.”

The club has also been granted permission to conduct up to six concerts and significant events – such as American and Gaelic football – at the stadium for a five-year term as part of the planning application.