The RedBird CEO makes a point about ownership that may please Liverpool fans.

It’s been a banner year for Gerry Cardinale’s private equity business, RedBird Capital Partners.

After acquiring a majority stake in Toulouse in the French second tier last summer, RedBird has since purchased a 15% stake in Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, as well as a small stake in Malaga in Spain, been a driving force behind the plans to revive the XFL alongside Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, taken a stake in a global talent and marketing agency, and, of course, acquired an 11 percent stake in Manchester United.

RedBird are not direct investors in Liverpool, but their €750 million investment in FSG in March was part of their ‘business building’ strategy, in which capital is used to help the business grow through new development and infrastructure investment, as evidenced by the Anfield Road redevelopment and large-scale work being done across the Atlantic around Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox.

Cardinale and baseball analytics guru Billy Beane of “Moneyball” fame were at the table late last year, attempting to take a 20-25 percent stake in FSG and take the company public through their RedBall special purpose acquisition company.

Although that deal fell through for a variety of reasons, including disagreements over investor valuations, Cardinale and FSG continued to discuss private investment through RedBird, with Cardinale’s strong existing relationship with FSG’s principal owner John W Henry being one of the driving forces.

Private equity investors have continued to pour money into sport in large numbers over the last year, seeing opportunity in the crisis and cheaper values, knowing that the market will rebound once sport recovers from the pandemic’s chaos.

Cardinale and RedBird intend to expand their portfolio of clubs. The US private equity group looked for almost 80 clubs before settling on Toulouse, and according to RedBird partner Alec Scheiner, they are looking at ‘three or four’ to join their portfolio of clubs, following in the footsteps of Manchester City owner City Football Group.

Henry, like Liverpool chairman Tom Werner, is in his 70s.