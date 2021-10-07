The Red Sox, Rays, Astros, and White Sox all have a chance to win the American League Pennant in 2021.

After Tuesday’s wild-card game, the American League Division Series pairings are determined. Unlike the National League, the betting odds show that any of the four remaining AL postseason teams might make it to the World Series in 2021.

No team has better than 2/1 odds to win the AL pennant, while no team has worse than 4/1 odds. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Houston Astros are the slight favorites with +220 odds, followed by the Tampa Bay Rays at +230. At +280, the Chicago White Sox are in third place. At +360, the Boston Red Sox have the best odds.

Despite ending five games behind Tampa Bay in the standings, Houston is the AL favorite. The Rays also defeated the Astros in the ALCS last season.

The Astros have appeared in the ALCS four times in a row, including a title run in 2017 and a trip to Game 7 of the World Series in 2019. In the ALDS, Houston enjoys home-field advantage against Chicago.

During the regular season, the White Sox went 2-5 versus the Astros. Chicago won the AL Central by a whopping 13 games, the most in the league.

In the ALCS, Chicago can only have home-field advantage if they face Boston.

After finishing eight games behind the Rays in the AL East, the Red Sox hosted the AL Wild-Card Game. The Boston Red Sox clinched an ALDS berth by defeating the New York Yankees 6-2 in a single-game elimination game.

In 19 tries, the Rays defeated the Red Sox 11 times. Tampa Bay led the AL with a 3.67 ERA on their way to gaining home-field advantage until the World Series.

With a 3.73 ERA, Chicago finished second to Tampa Bay. Houston had the fourth-best pitching staff in the American League. Boston was ranked eighth in the league in terms of team ERA.

The Astros led the AL with six more runs scored than the Rays. In the regular season, all four AL postseason clubs had top-five scoring offenses.

The White Sox are the only team of the four that hasn’t won the American League pennant since 2018. The Buccaneers are chasing their first championship in team history.