The Red Sox, Blue Jays, Dodgers, and Cardinals lead the MLB Playoff Standings in 2021.

With three weekends remaining in the 2021 MLB regular season, the wild-card race has become the focus of the pennant battle. Three clubs are separated by no more than one game in the wild-card rankings in both the American and National Leagues as they compete for baseball’s final playoff places.

With three division rivals vying for a spot in the postseason, the AL might produce a historic conclusion. In the wild-card chase, the New York Yankees are a half-game behind the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox. With a slightly higher winning percentage than Boston, Toronto leads the wild-card rankings.

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the American League East by 8.5 games. For the Yankees, Blue Jays, and Red Sox, the wild card is their only way into the playoffs.

Each of the three wild-card hopefuls will begin their weekend series against a team with a losing record.

The Yankees will play back-to-back series in Boston and Toronto from September 24 to 30. In the regular season, the Red Sox and Blue Jays will not meet again.

Toronto has a 16-4 record in its previous 20 games, which leads all clubs. New York has gone 7-13 in that time, after appearing to be a lock to make the playoffs.

The Oakland Athletics are three games behind the Boston Red Sox in the wild-card standings. The Seattle Mariners are down a game to the Oakland Athletics.

In the National League, things are a little different, with the league’s second-best team earning the first wild-card berth. In the National League West, the San Francisco Giants are one game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Los Angeles leads the wild-card standings by 17 games.

The St. Louis Cardinals hold the second wild-card slot in the National League with 17 games remaining. The Cardinals are a half-game ahead of the Padres. The Cardinals are one game ahead of the Cincinnati Reds.

Three AL clubs are vying for two playoff slots, while three NL teams are vying for a single playoff spot. The Cardinals, Padres, and Reds are all 12.5 games out of first place in their respective divisions.

The Phillies are still in the race, trailing the Cardinals by 2.5 games. In the National League East, the Phillies are three games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place.