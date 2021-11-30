The Reasons for Ralf Rangnick’s Selection Have Been Revealed in Manchester United News.

Ralf Rangnick has been announced as Manchester United’s interim manager for the rest of the season, and the reason for his appointment has been disclosed.

Rangnick was one of the club’s preferences to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to the Manchester Evening News, and insiders close to the club told the outlet that he had the ability to offer the Red Devils a distinct personality on the field.

The Manchester Evening News’ main Manchester United reporter Samuel Luckhurst commented, “[Manchester] United think his leadership and technical skills make him ideally placed to oversee a victorious second half of the campaign.”

Prior to being hired, Rangnick met with Manchester United’s football director John Murtough, technical director Darren Fletcher, and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward for an interview.

The inventor of the high-pressure “gegenpressing” strategy pleased Manchester United enough that they swiftly drafted a contract and offered him his conditions.

Rangnick initially turned down their offer, but Murtough insisted on a two-year consulting contract with the Red Devils following his interim spell.

Rangnick accepted Manchester United’s amended offer and is likely to take over from interim manager Michael Carrick provided he receives his Governing Body Endorsement from the English Football Association and secures his work visa.

Rangnick is well-known in the football world for his “gegenpressing” strategy, which has subsequently been adopted by his followers, including Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, Bayern Munich manager Julien Nagelsmann, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The term “The Professor” was given to him as a joke since he was one of the first coaches to promote football methods, but it stuck with him and has evolved into a loving tribute to his contributions to the sport.

Manchester United and its supporters have had a resurgent week, scoring two goals against Villareal to earn their place in the next round of the UEFA Champions League and drawing with English Premier League leaders Chelsea this past weekend.

After Jadon Sancho took advantage of a miscue from Italian defensive midfielder Jorginho, Chelsea should have won 1-0, but Aaron Wan-errant Bissaka’s challenge in their own area resulted in a penalty for the Blues, which they converted with ease.

Manchester United will play Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday, December 2, in a match that the Red Devils expect to win as they close in on the top four. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.