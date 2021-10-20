The reality about Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid cannot be hidden behind Dominic Calvert-transfer Lewin’s ties.

Carlo Ancelotti found the attraction of returning to Real Madrid tempting, but Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin does not have to.

Calciomercato, headquartered in Ancelotti’s birthplace of Italy, has speculated that the former Blues boss is keeping an eye on their number nine in preparation for a sensational summer bid.

The 62-year-old is said to be eager to rejoin with the England international centre-forward after witnessing him blossom under his guidance, according to the publication.

While it’s true that Calvert-Lewin had a breakthrough season last season under Ancelotti’s guidance – with his coach telling him to work on his one-touch finishing to emulate his prolific former AC Milan striker Pippo Inzaghi – Duncan Ferguson’s contribution to the player’s development should not be overlooked.

The Goodison fans’ favorite, who is still serving as Rafa Benitez’s assistant manager, has spent hours at Finch Farm tutoring Calvert-Lewin and helping him develop into one of the most aerially dominant players in the Premier League.

Calvert-Lewin has been a long-term project at Everton, having arrived from the outskirts of the Sheffield United squad after only a dozen first-team outings without scoring.

They believed Ancelotti, the Blues’ first Merseyside-based manager this century, would do the same, as he liked to walk his dogs along the Crosby sand dunes when he first arrived.

Despite never having stayed in any coaching position other than Milan for more than two years, the man who was famously sacked by Chelsea at Goodison Park before leaving the ground spoke of his hopes to earn a new contract beyond the lucrative four-and-a-half year contract he’d already signed, and lead Everton into their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

His brief rule, on the other hand, became a fascinating pandemic-affected footnote.

In 2020/21, a first away win at Arsenal since 1996 and a Derby victory over Liverpool at Anfield since 1999 were gained in empty stadiums, as the erosion of home advantage resulted in nine defeats at Goodison Park, including a league-first defeat to Fulham.

However, with the sterility of behind closed doors matches leveling the playing field, Ancelotti may have few excuses for his team’s relegation from second place on Boxing Day. “The summary has come to an end.”