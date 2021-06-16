The real deal Marco Ghiani is the first Italian to win the Royal Ascot.

Marco Ghiani, a rising star, celebrated triumphantly after winning the Royal Hunt Cup onboard Real World for Saeed bin Suroor.

As the duo blasted along the far rail, Ghiani had company in the form of fellow Godolphin runner Eastern World from Charlie Appleby’s yard – but as Ghiani found top gear on the 18-1 winner, he raced free.

Even though 11-2 favorite Astro King sought to make late gains, he was still four and three-quarter lengths behind the winner. Third and fourth place went to Grove Ferry and Ouzo, respectively.

Ghiani explained, “He frequently misses the break, but in order to avoid this, he was blindfolded and arrived late.”

“I was able to keep up with William Buick, who was accelerating away while staring at the throng.

“He’s a bit of a baby and a developing horse who has only raced a few times.

“I took a walk down the track, hoping we’d stay on the rail.

“He is a developing horse, but he is still a baby.”

“I want to thank Stuart Williams (boss), Mr Bin Suroor, and Sheikh Mohammed,” he continued.

“Everyone, thank you so much.”

“I told Marco when he came in to ride him that if you want to be famous, you have to win on him at Royal Ascot,” Bin Suroor said.

“Last year while we were looking after him, I liked him, but this year he’s starting to show us something.

“He can miss the jump, but not today, and I thought he could win when I saw him on the bridle at halfway.

“He did well on the ground, and I’m considering Listed or Group Three options for him.”