The reaction of the Liverpool dressing room after Harvey Elliott’s injury against Leeds.

Following Harvey Elliott’s catastrophic ankle injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold highlighted how winning three points against Leeds United was on the minds of Liverpool’s first-team players.

Mohamed Salah and other Reds first-team players were spotted in tears after the 18-year-old was involved in an unpleasant incident in midfield with Leeds defender Pascal Struijk.

Elliott was stretchered off the field and transported to the hospital for treatment. He has already been released from the hospital and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

After a year that saw the likes of Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, and Virgil van Dijk suffer serious injuries, this was yet another harsh injury that the Liverpool players had to deal with.

After the Reds’ 3-0 victory, Alexander-Arnold discussed how the players had soon forgotten about the fact that they had earned three points in stunning fashion.

When asked how he was doing, Elliott told BBC Sport: “Not too sure as of yet.” Once he’s been assessed by the medical team, we’ll most likely get additional information during training.

“Three points is three points,” says the narrator. We’re content with that, but it’s something we’re thinking about. When asked how the team reacted to the injury blow after the game, Alexander-Arnold stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Harvey and his family.”

“It’s quite difficult for someone so young to be going through what he is. He’ll take some time to get over it and wrap his head around what’s happened, and then he’ll be on his way to rehabilitation and getting back into the team as soon as possible.”

Apart from the injury, Jurgen Klopp will be very satisfied with this performance.

Liverpool is level on points with Chelsea and Manchester United, maintaining their excellent start to the season.

Despite the fact that Liverpool’s championship opponents are investing heavily in the pursuit of glory this season, Alexander-Arnold insists that this will not detract from the club’s own objectives.

"Every season, it gets more difficult. The world-class players continue to pour in. Everyone's life becomes more difficult as a result. However, we are aware of the situation."