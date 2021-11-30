The Ray Kennedy swap was one of Liverpool’s most brilliant moves.

Ray Kennedy last played for Liverpool Football Club about 40 years ago, but he is still remembered as one of the club’s greatest legends.

He was a hero for both the Reds and Arsenal, and when it was announced on Tuesday that he had died at the age of 70 after battling Parkinson’s Disease for nearly half of his life, there was an outpouring of grief.

Bill Shankly’s final signing as manager was the forward, who joined the Reds from Arsenal in 1974 for a club record £200,000.

During his eight seasons at Anfield, he won five league titles, three European Cups, the UEFA Cup, and the League Cup, and scored 72 goals in 393 appearances, including the most famous of strikes in Munich on his route to becoming a European champion for the second time in 1981.

We take a look back at Kennedy’s Liverpool career and how he was shaped by Shankly and Paisley into a true Reds legend.

Bob Paisley had a knack for spotting footballers. However, there was never a clearer example of how acute an eye may be than in the case of Ray Kennedy.

Chairman John Smith told the press in July 1974 that Ray Kennedy was the club’s most costly acquisition, then revealed that the man who had signed him was retiring from football.

Bill Shankly, on the other hand, was confident he had signed a world-class centre-forward.

He remarked, “There is no doubt Kennedy will do a terrific job for Liverpool.” “He is a huge, fearless, and powerful man. As a result of his signing, we now have the most depth in the team’s history.

“Kennedy is going to cause a lot of problems for defenses. He fights until the end, and he was at the top of my wanted men list. Perhaps one of the final things I did as a member of this club was to sign a fantastic new player.” The local press appeared to be on board as well.

“I have already seen enough of this cheery, pleasant ex-Arsenal heavyweight to be persuaded he brings the aggression required,” Horace Yates remarked after Kennedy scored on his debut against Chelsea.

