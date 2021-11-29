The Ravens are the top seed in the NFL in 2021, while the Packers, Buccaneers, and Patriots lead the playoff picture.

The AFC has a fresh No. 1 seed, a trend that has persisted throughout the 2021 NFL season.

In Week 12, six AFC teams are within a game of first place, while the NFC competition for first place isn’t nearly as close.

Following their win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night, the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) are officially the AFC’s top team (6-6). The Tennessee Titans (8-4) were brutally trounced by the New England Patriots, giving Baltimore control of the postseason situation (8-4).

Tennessee has dropped two of its last three games, and three of its top playmakers have been placed on injured reserve. New England has won six straight games. With first place in the AFC East on the line, the Patriots travel to Buffalo Bills (7-4) in Week 13.

The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) to keep their AFC North lead at one game. The Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) enjoyed a bye week and are one game out of first place.

The last AFC wild-card slot is held by the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5). Due to tiebreakers, the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) and Denver Broncos (6-5) are out of the latest postseason picture.

The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) remained the No. 1 seed in the NFC during their bye week. They did lost ground to the Green Bay Packers (9-3), who beat the Los Angeles Rams to get within a half-game of them (7-4). Green Bay leads Arizona in the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Los Angeles is rapidly losing its chance for a first-round playoff bye. The Rams are on a three-game losing streak, having suffered losses to the Packers and Cardinals. The first NFC wild-card position belongs to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Buccaneers of Tampa Bay (8-3) are the third and last NFC team within a game of the top seed. In Week 12, Tampa Bay handled the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) with ease. With 30 touchdown passes, Tom Brady leads all quarterbacks.

After their loss on Thanksgiving, the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) earn the No. 4 seed. Dallas still leads the NFC East by a comfortable margin.

The remaining two wild-card places are held by the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) and Minnesota Vikings (5-6) respectively. On Sunday, San Francisco defeated Minnesota 34-26.

The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are in playoff contention, as are the New Orleans Saints (5-6), Philadelphia Eagles (5-7), and Carolina Panthers (5-7).