The Ravens and the Washington Redskins are among the best upset picks in NFL Week 16 predictions for 2021.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals both lost outright as double-digit favorites this past week’s NFL schedule included a couple of significant upsets. Week 16 offers the opportunity for a few more notable underdogs to win their games on the money line.

Here are the best Week 16 upset picks for the 2021 season. FanDuel Sportsbook provides moneyline odds.

Dallas Cowboys (+385) versus Washington Football Team

Washington is unlikely to beat Dallas, but there is a chance it might pull off an upset. The Football Team is in desperate need of a win, while the Cowboys have clinched the NFC East title.

Dallas defeated Washington 27-20 in a game that was decided in the dying minutes two weeks ago. Washington lost the game due to four turnovers, including a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by the Cowboys. If Washington can keep the ball, their defense might give them a chance to stay in the game for the whole 60 minutes.

Dak Prescott continued his poor effort against Washington with 211 passing yards, two interceptions, and a 58.8 passer rating. In his last five starts, the quarterback has only had one triple-digit passing rating. QB Taylor Heinicke and several other key Washington players should be activated off the COVID-19/reserve list.

Cincinnati Bengals (+118) vs Baltimore Ravens

In this first meeting of AFC North rivals, the Bengals defeated the Ravens 41-17. There are several grounds to anticipate that the second meeting will be very different.

The first match was close until Ja’Marr Chase’s 82-yard touchdown reception gave Cincinnati the upper hand and allowed them to pull away. The Bengals scored three 45-yard touchdowns, something they are unlikely to duplicate on Sunday. In the last seven games, Chase has averaged only 40.6 yards. Despite an injury-plagued secondary, the Bengals allowed less than 25 points in five consecutive games before facing MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers in Week 15.

The AFC North has been surprising, with betting underdogs going 5-3 in divisional games straight up. During their three-game losing run, the Ravens have been lost by a total of five points. Because this game is really a toss-up, the odds favor Baltimore.