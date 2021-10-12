The Raiders’ head coach, Jon Gruden, was forced to resign after his emails were leaked.

Jon Gruden resigned as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, following the release of leaked emails in which he made insulting remarks about Black and LGBT players.

Gruden used homophobic, misogynistic, and racist rhetoric in emails to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen from 2011 through 2018, according to the New York Times. At the time of the comments, Gruden was not coaching in the NFL.

In a 2011 email, Gruden told Allen that NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, who is Black, has “lips the size of michellin tires,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to the New York Times, Gruden sent an email in which he called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell an anti-gay slur and made other disparaging remarks. Goodell shouldn’t have pressured the Rams to recruit “queers,” according to Gruden, referring to the team’s 2014 selection of Michael Sam, an out gay player.

Before stepping down, Gruden coached defensive end Carl Nassib, the NFL’s only openly gay player.

In a statement, Gruden announced, “I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.” “I support the Raiders and don’t want to be a nuisance.” Thank you to everyone of Raider Nation’s players, coaches, staff, and fans. I’m sorry; I didn’t mean to do anyone any harm.” pic.twitter.com/pxurcxX67v According to the New York Times, Gruden also chastised Goodell for attempting to limit concussions in emails.

As part of the league’s investigation into potential workplace wrongdoing within Washington’s organization, Gruden’s emails were examined. Allen, who was dismissed by Washington following the 2019 season, communicated with Gruden via his team email account.

From 2009 through 2017, Gruden worked as an analyst for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” Gruden was hired as the Raiders’ head coach for a second time in 2018, allegedly signing a 10-year, $100 million contract.

Rich Bisaccia, the Raiders’ assistant coach, will take over as temporary head coach in lieu of Gruden.