The Raiders beat the Browns and the Vikings win to boost their NFL playoff chances.

On the final play of the game, Daniel Carlson kicked a 48-yard field goal to give Las Vegas a 16-14 victory over Cleveland and bolster the Raiders’ NFL playoff aspirations.

Derek Carr of the Raiders threw for 236 yards and a touchdown on 25-of-38 passing, then moved Vegas 41 yards in eight plays in the final seconds to set up Carlson’s game-winning heroics.

The Raiders advanced to 7-7, while the Browns dropped to 7-7, leaving both teams one game out of the last AFC playoff spot.

“We still have a chance,” says the narrator. Carr stated, “We’re still in it.” “I’m grateful that we’re playing meaningful games in December.” Kirk Cousins tossed two touchdown passes as the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears 17-9 on Monday, improving to 7-7 and advancing into the seventh and final National Conference (NFC) playoff place based on tie-breakers.

Cousins replied, “We’ll accept it and move on.” “We realize we need to get back to work as soon as possible.” From here, things aren’t going to get much easier.” The Raiders-Browns game was rescheduled from Saturday owing to a significant Covid-19 outbreak in Cleveland, which caused the Browns to start third-string quarterback Nick Mullens after starter Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum were both ruled out due to Covid-19.

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland’s coach, was also out after testing positive for the illness. Mike Priefer, an assistant coach, served as interim head coach.

Mullens led a 14-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, finishing by rushing and throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant on fourth-and-goal.

Cleveland took the lead for the first time, 14-13, on Chase McLaughlin’s extra point.

On the next Raiders possession, Greedy Williams intercepted a Carr ball, but the Vegas defense forced a punt, giving the visitors one last chance.

Carr marched Vegas into position for a last goal after a Raiders holding call negated a 27-yard reception. Carlson kicked the ball between the uprights, but the play was called back due to a Cleveland timeout immediately before the snap. Carlson was forced to kick again, and this time he right-footed the ball down the middle, giving the Raiders their first victory.

“It was a terrific job by our defense to get me another shot,” Carr said. “Adversity has defined this team. Nothing fazes us because we’ve gone through so much. We had a chance to win as long as we possessed the ball.

“All I care about is that we got to play.”

Nick Chubb of Cleveland scored on a 4-yard touchdown run after rushing 23 times for 91 yards.