The Rafa Benitez flag is a deplorable act that does not reflect true Everton supporters.

Reprehensible. Moronic. Disgraceful. Shameful.

The latest banner, which appears to be directed towards Rafa Benitez, can be described in a variety of ways.

It is entirely unjustifiable.

Whether or not you agree with Everton’s move to come close to hiring the former Liverpool manager at Goodison Park,

The club’s hierarchy has made that decision. Benitez, for one, has applied for a job he wants, has done well in interviews, and has been picked to lead the club forward following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

All of this is awful, especially since a threatening banner was supposedly hung outside his family’s home.

On Twitter, an image of a white bedsheet with the words “We know where you live” has been spreading. “Do not sign.”

On Monday morning, a large number of Everton fans took to social media to express their displeasure with the banner.

Their posture was unmistakable.

It doesn’t represent them, and it certainly doesn’t represent the fanbase.

However, this isn’t the first time. Blues fans on social media reacted similarly to a message put outside Goodison Park with an entirely unneeded insult printed on it.

Whether you want Benitez to be the next manager or not, banners like this are never acceptable.

In fact, this latest act has actually seemingly turned the tide with some Evertonians as to how they see the future with Benitez at the helm.

Many now want to see the Spaniard come in and do well, to prove those wrong who decided to place these banners both at Goodison and reportedly outside his home.

There will, of course, still be those who disagree with the appointment – but no-one will think that this, what amounts to a scare tactic against someone who has lived in the area with his family for years, is anywhere near acceptable.

The toxic nature of this decision has been apparent ever since the 61-year-old was revealed as the latest front-runner for the vacancy a little under two weeks ago.

A large section of the fanbase have been very clear from that point that they don’t agree with the choice being made by Farhad Moshiri and the rest of the. Summary ends.