The race to capture Norwich star Emi Buendia has been won by Aston Villa.

According to the PA news agency, the attacker is close to a club-record move to Villa Park, which would be a big blow to Arsenal.

This week, Arsenal and Villa both made offers of roughly £30 million, and the Canaries are weighing their options.

But, according to PA, Villa has put together a strong offer for Buendia and are now the frontrunners to sign him.

Any transaction will be more than the £28 million that Brentford paid for Ollie Watkins last summer.

Arsenal is still in the hunt and has been a long-time admirer, having shown their interest throughout last summer’s relegation battle.