The Queen and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom wish England luck in the Euro Final.

Prior to Sunday’s Euro 2020 final versus Italy at Wembley Stadium, Queen Elizabeth and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent good luck greetings to the England team.

Gareth Southgate’s side has made it to the final of the European Championship for the first time, ending England’s 55-year wait for a major final.

When the Three Lions won their lone major trophy, the World Cup, against West Germany at Wembley in 1966, the queen, at 95, presented it to England captain Bobby Moore.

“I had the privilege of presenting the World Cup to Bobby Moore fifty-five years ago and witnessed firsthand what it meant to the players, management, and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament,” she wrote.

“I want to extend my congratulations and those of my family to you all for reaching the final of the European Championships,” the king said, with England on the verge of a historic success.

“I send my best wishes for tomorrow, hoping that history will remember not only your triumph, but also the enthusiasm, dedication, and pride with which you have behaved yourselves.”

The queen, who presented Germany’s victorious players with the Euro 96 trophy at Wembley, is not likely to attend Sunday’s final.

In his role as president of the English Football Association, her grandson, Prince William, will be the senior royal delegate at the final.

Meanwhile, Johnson lauded England’s stars for bringing the country together with their journey to the final.

Following a difficult year dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson said England’s victory was a great boost.

“I wanted to congratulate you and all the players on your fantastic performance and achievement in this Euro 2020 competition,” Johnson wrote in an open letter to Southgate and his England team.

“You’ve already etched your name into the annals of history. You have led England to a big international competition final.

“This is the first time in most people’s lives that something like this has happened.”

“You’ve built a gang of brothers whose zeal, perseverance, and teamwork – not to mention sheer flare – shine through in everything you do.

“You’ve elevated the morale of the entire country, and we know you can do it again tomorrow.”

Johnson, who isn’t a big football fan, has gotten caught up in England’s Euro fervor.

He was at Wembley on Wednesday for England’s semi-final triumph over Denmark.

The outside of Johnson’s official Downing Street mansion, which replicates colorful vistas across the country. Brief News from Washington Newsday.