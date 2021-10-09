The purchase of Newcastle by the English club could result in Philippe Coutinho giving Liverpool a controversial transfer reminder.

If you’d said in the summer 2019, just a month after Liverpool’s famous 4-0 comeback victory over Barcelona, that the Catalans would soon be in financial ruin while Newcastle United would be one of the very richest clubs in the world, people would have thought you were mad.

But, after a Saudi Arabian-led consortium finally completed their revived £300m takeover of the Magpies this week, that is exactly the reality we find ourselves in.

Following the takeover, Newcastle inevitable found themselves linked with a plethora of names that previously they could have only dreamed of.

And while FFP may stop them fighting for a Kylian Mbappe or an Erling Haaland anytime soon, they will be able to enter the market for a new level of player that will ensure they are relegation fodder no longer.

One such player is former Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho. Unwanted at Camp Nou as Barcelona struggled with debts reportedly totally over £1bn, the Brazilian is one player the Catalans are desperate to offload, having already had to accept they would not be able to keep hold of the legendary Lionel Messi in the summer.

And while the Reds won’t be entering the market to re-sign their former playmaker, Newcastle’s newfound wealth could open the door to a previously unlikely Premier League return for the 29-year-old and see him follow in the footsteps of one fellow former Liverpool man…

Newcastle takeover puts FSG’s Liverpool ownership in new light

Picture the scene. A Liverpool number 10 wastes no time in exploding onto the scene at Anfield, scoring on his debut and quickly establishing himself as a firm fan favourite.

Cementing his status as the club’s talisman and leading star, the one they turn to to clinch victory when they need it most, he pops up with big goal after big goal until eventually his eye wanders.

After years of successive service, his head is turned. He wants to test himself somewhere new and leaves for La Liga in controversial circumstances, damaging his relationship with Reds fans as he departs in search of Champions League glory.

In his absence, Liverpool ironically lift the European Cup themselves while their former number 10 fails. “Summary ends.”