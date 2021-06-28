The psychology of penalty shootouts is influenced by anxiety, yet practice makes perfect.

Even though England has won its last two penalty shootouts, the prospect of being engaged in another at Euro 2020 could keep many fans awake at night.

The Three Lions’ track record in games decided by spot-kicks is dreadful, and many will fear the worst if Tuesday’s last-16 encounter with Germany is still knotted after 120 minutes.

In their first World Cup semi-final meeting in 1990, Germany defeated England in a shootout, and the result was the same when the sides faced again in the last four at Euro 96.

England upset Spain on penalties in the quarter-finals in 1996, but the nerve-wracking finals had been nothing but misery until Colombia was knocked out in the second round of the 2018 World Cup. In the intervening years, Argentina, Portugal (twice), and Italy have all defeated England in key championships.

England did win another penalty shootout against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League third-placed play-off two years ago, but it remains to be seen if the demons of the past have truly been defeated.

The players’ ability to overcome the nervousness or misgivings that these situations cause will be crucial to their hopes.

Anxiety can influence a player’s performance by decreasing their visual attention, according to Dr Greg Wood, senior lecturer in sport and exercise psychology at Manchester Metropolitan University Institute of Sport.

“I looked at how anxiety impacts the visual behavior of football players,” Dr. Wood said on the university’s ‘MetCast’ podcast. What happens when they’re worried?

“We know their performance suffers as a result of their anxiety, but anxiety also affects someone’s performance by causing a shift in attention and what they look at.

“When they’re nervous, instead of focusing on where they’re going to shoot – which is clearly critical because you need to look there to select up a target – they tend to focus on the goalie and worry about the goalkeeper’s impact on their performance.

“As a result, instead of focusing where they should be looking, they experience anxiety-induced attentional problems. (This is a brief piece.)