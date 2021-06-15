The PRO14 and South African clubs will compete in the new United Rugby Championship, which will feature 16 teams.

A new United Rugby Championship will debut next season, featuring clubs from both the northern and southern hemispheres.

The 16-team league, which is the result of a partnership between PRO14 Rugby and SA Rugby, will begin play in September.

It features the Sharks, Stormers, Lions, and Bulls of South Africa, as well as current Guinness PRO14 teams Cardiff, Ospreys, Scarlets, Dragons, Leinster, Munster, Ulster, Connacht, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Benetton, and Zebre.

South African teams will be able to play in the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time in season 2022-23, subject to contract terms being finalized with European Professional Club Rugby.

The new league, according to URC CEO Martin Anayi, would “begin to transform the landscape of club rugby,” while SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux called it “a watershed moment in South African rugby history.”

The competition is divided into four regional pools of four teams, with each team playing home and away in their group, as well as one match against each of the other 12 teams.

After those 18 regular-season games, the top eight teams in each table will compete in a straight knockout round, concluding in a Grand Final.

All points earned throughout the URC season will be used to determine regional pool rankings, with the highest-ranked team in each of the four groups earning a Champions Cup spot for the following season.

The four highest-placed league teams who have not previously qualified through their regional pools will compete for the remaining four Champions Cup slots.

“Our fans have always demanded more from our league, and now we are delivering,” Anayi remarked.

“Since the Celtic League’s inception in 2001, the goal has been to develop and evolve in order to produce a fascinating competition that will push our players and clubs to perform at their highest level every week.

“Their potential has always been undeniable, and now we have the opportunity to help them achieve their full potential.

“The formation of the United Rugby Championship will start to transform the world. (This is a brief piece.)