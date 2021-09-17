The pressure is on Koeman as the Barca saga raises fears of a loss of identity.

Ronald Koeman is certain that Barcelona will improve soon, but he is under pressure as his team travels to Granada in La Liga on Monday, where they are accused of not just losing, but also of losing their identity.

Bayern Munich outplayed Barcelona 3-0 on Tuesday, with the chasm in class so clear that Bayern took it easy in the second half.

By the end of the game, the home fans at Camp Nou were more concerned with keeping an inflatable ball in the air than with what was happening on the field.

Koeman’s side failed to produce a single shot on target, had less possession of the ball – once the club’s defining statistic – and have now lost three successive Champions League games at home, conceding 10 goals.

Nobody was surprised Bayern improved after a string of summer sales and the departure of Lionel Messi. Few expect Barcelona to cause any serious problems in the Champions League’s later stages or among the top contenders this season.

But, as Barca prepare to face Granada on Monday, followed by Cadiz and Levante, a debate has erupted over the nature of the slide and whether Koeman is the appropriate coach to reduce the gap.

“It is what it is, we are what we are,” Gerard Pique stated after the midweek encounter, a sentiment shared by Koeman. He went on to say, “We have to be practical.”

However, many in the Camp Nou community are irritated by the rising sense of resignation, believing that the line between realism and acquiescence is blurring. While it seems unlikely that Barcelona would defeat Bayern, there is a way to lose bravely and rebuild while doing so.

After veteran players went and teenagers began to emerge, Koeman was granted leeway last season, his insistence that the team was “not in a position to win anything” reluctantly swallowed by the club and supporters.

The key, though, was a consistent level of results and performance that eventually earned Barcelona the Copa del Rey, put them in contention for La Liga, and saw them put up a fight in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain.

There was also a commitment to the club’s style and principles, which was sorely lacking versus Bayern. Barca set up to sit deep at home, with five at the back, with the goal of absorbing, containing, and limiting the damage.

