The President of La Liga is dissatisfied with Paris Saint-transfer Germain’s window decisions.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has expressed his displeasure with Paris Saint-Germain for hoarding talent rather than making financially sound decisions.

“What I don’t get is how someone who loses €400 million can spend €500 million on wages and still turn down offers like Mbappe’s. The French laws are ineffective, and they are harming the European market. “The UEFA structure is flawed,” Tebas stated.

“They’d rather win the Champions League and lose a billion euros than lose the Champions League and lose a billion euros. They can keep their followers happy because they won the Champions League, but you have damaged football in the process. It’s quite hazardous.”

During the just closed summer transfer season, the La Liga giants made numerous attempts to capture Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, has turned down all offers, as the French club is focused on winning several trophies this season.

In an interview with Spanish station Cadena COPE, Tebas admits that Real Madrid went to great lengths to generate room and capital in order to even try to recruit Mbappe.

“They [Real Madrid] have sold players for €200 million. They have sufficient funds to sign both [Kylian] Mbappe and [Erling] Haaland. They have not incurred any financial losses. “On top of that, they’ve sold assets,” Tebas explained.

Mbappe has yet to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain and has expressed an interest in joining Real Madrid, despite the French club’s refusal to accept Los Blancos’ offers.

PSG was able to sign Sergio Ramos, the former captain of Real Madrid, on a free transfer early in the summer window, before adding Lionel Messi owing to unusual circumstances.

Paris Saint-Germain has everything they need to win the Ligue 1 title and maybe the UEFA Champions League crown, with a highly lethal attacking team led by Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar, and backed up by a strong defensive and midfield core.

Apart from Mbappe, Real Madrid has their sights set on Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund, but they will face stiff competition for him, as Manchester United is also rumored to be interested.