The President of Barcelona teases Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta about a possible return.

It’s still a possibility for Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona.

Many others thought Messi’s departure from Barcelona was premature. Some even believe the Argentine should never have departed in the first place, while others are still hoping for his return.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently revealed that he is not ruling out the prospect of bringing Messi back to Camp Nou.

According to Laporta, he “can’t anticipate” what will happen in the future, although he did hint at a possible collaboration with Messi and fellow former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta.

“I don’t rule anything out,” Laporta told Fabrizio Romano, a well-known soccer journalist. “With Dani, it occurred; age is just a number.” They’re both fantastic players. I can’t say what will happen tomorrow because they’re still playing and have contracts with other teams. “You never know what might happen.” Laporta has been an active participant in the post-Messi recovery of Barcelona.

He is also thought to be involved in the team’s recruitment, in addition to urging fans to keep supporting the club.

Barcelona has been linked with a number of prospective additions, but it is becoming clear that the Catalans require a player capable of filling the vacuum left by the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Apart from Laporta, Victor Font, a former Barcelona presidential candidate, wants to see Messi make a dramatic comeback to Camp Nou.

“Font previously remarked of Messi, “He deserved to go out in style.” “The club should have been thinking about how Messi may return to Barca in 2023 from the time he departed.”” Fortunately, Messi himself wishes to return to his beloved Barcelona.

His concept of a comeback, though, is to be a significant figure in the coaching staff rather than playing.

“Yes. “I’ve always said that I’d want to be able to assist the club in whatever manner I can,” the 34-year-old revealed. “At some point, I’d like to work as a technical secretary.” “I’m not sure if it’ll be in Barcelona or not.” [However], if the opportunity arises, I would like to contribute what I can again because this is the club I love, and I want it to continue to be good, to flourish, and to remain one of the best in the world.”