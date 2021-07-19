The president of Atletico Madrid provides an update on Saul Niguez’s move and makes a claim against Liverpool.

Enrique Cerezo, the president of Atletico Madrid, has issued an update on the future of Saul Niguez, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

In recent weeks, the Reds have been connected with the Spain international as they hunt for a successor for Gini Wijnaldum.

However, the 26-year-old has been connected with more than just Liverpool, with Barcelona also reportedly interested in signing him.

According to multiple sources, a potential swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann with their La Liga rivals could be on the cards.

Cerezo, on the other hand, has hinted that this may not be the case, and has promised that an update on Saul’s future will be revealed shortly.

Cerezo is cited as saying to Mundo Deportivo, “I have no notion, they haven’t informed me anything, I don’t know anything.”

“I have no idea how the negotiations are going, or even if they are happening, but there isn’t much you can do to predict what will happen.

“In football, anything is conceivable, but in Griezmann’s situation, I don’t know and haven’t asked.”

When asked directly about Saul, Cerezo confessed that he has no idea if Liverpool is interested in bringing him to Anfield.

“A lot of people will question about all the players, as they normally do,” Cerezo said, “but I don’t know if Liverpool has responded in this case.”

“We have a technical service that is really good at what they do and will be aware of everything.”