The presence of Lionel Messi does not change the fact that Liverpool should not be concerned about Paris Saint-Germain.

When it comes to the transfer business of Liverpool’s closest championship contenders, fans understandably have doubts moving into the new season.

Man City shattered the Premier League transfer record when they signed Jack Grealish for £100 million, and they could break it again before the end of the month if they can convince Harry Kane to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Manchester United has negotiated a £73 million fee for Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and a £34 million fee for Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, while Chelsea is close to re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5 million.

With the trio having finished in the top four alongside Jurgen Klopp’s team in the previous two seasons, it would be surprising if they weren’t all vying for the Premier League title this season, especially given the amount of transfer activity.

But the battle for major prizes isn’t limited to English soil, with Paris Saint-Germain demonstrating that you don’t need to spend a lot of money to drastically improve your squad.

After a rare misfire last season, which saw them miss out on the Ligue 1 championship and depart the Champions League in the semi-finals, the French club has set the tone for the upcoming season in the most emphatic of ways.

With free transfers for Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, and Gini Wijnaldum, as well as the €60 million purchase of Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan, the Ligue 1 giants had already demonstrated they were serious about upgrading a squad that already included Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Angel Di Maria.

Then, following Lionel Messi’s surprising departure from Barcelona, they reached an agreement to sign him.

PSG have suddenly assembled a roster that outshines even the Real Madrid Galatico era, with the likes of Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, and Mauro Icardi already on the books.

Great people, on the other hand, do not always make for a great team.

Yes, their most recent recruitment drive is replete with serial winners, but PSG is no stranger to this, even with the addition of the finest player on the planet. “The summary has come to an end.”