The presence of Disney could raise the price of Liverpool’s £4.7 billion contract.

The broadcasting rights for the Premier League from 2022 to 2025 have already been secured.

Sky, BT Sport, and Amazon all agreed to extend their domestic rights deals for another year for the same price of £4.7 billion, avoiding the potential pitfall of the price being driven down in an auction on the back of a pandemic-affected 18 months, in what was seen as a victory for the League’s executives.

That deal provided the security that Liverpool and the Premier League’s other 19 members craved, avoiding at least one of the league’s potentially major financial headaches. The Premier League’s success as Europe’s top domestic league is heavily reliant on the strength of its domestic and global television deals, which total around £9 billion.

Since then, BT has indicated that they are open to hearing proposals for its BT Sport company, though it is expected that they will see the next cycle through.

Through the Premier League’s equal share, Liverpool receives £31.8 million in domestic broadcast rights, while international rights bring in £45 million per year, giving clubs a total of £74.8 million in television rights per season, which helps to fund the clubs’ astronomical wages and transfer fees.

The Premier League is presently in the process of awarding contracts to successful bidders for the overseas rights, with three and six year contracts being considered to try to drive up the price, which some analysts predict will soon eclipse what the rights are worth domestically. It’s a chasm that’s been closing for a while.

When it was announced that status quo would be the rule of the day for the Premier League, rival broadcasters were alarmed, as DAZN had been eyeing a potential route into the local scene, with the Premier League having already won the rights to transmit the English top flight in Spain.

However, one company stayed out from the bidding process, albeit their recent activity suggests that the tone may shift by the year 2025.

“At this time, we have no intentions to have live athletic events on Disney+,” Disney Europe said. The summary comes to a close.